“Violence generates violence”: Sofía Aragón disapproves the manifestation of feminists

Miss Mexico Sofía Aragón was a special guest on Javier Poza's radio program in Grupo Formula, where she positioned herself on gender violence in Mexico.

Tapathy, who won second place in Miss Universe, positioned herself on feminist movements in Mexico. He said that raising his voice is important:

“I have always believed that it is important to raise my voice, I believe in the cause, I believe in movements, I believe in the union of forces; the union makes the strong and only through the union is that a person or a group can change a reality of a country ”.

However, Miss Mexico said she is not in favor of violence, because it only begets chaos and disorder:

"However I do not believe in violence, violence will always generate violence, chaos will always generate chaos, there are complete psychological studies that show that the disorder generates more disorder."

Of course, Sofía Aragón reflected that she tries to put herself in the place of women who have been violent to try to understand why they resort to violence to be heard:

I put myself in the role of these women speaking specifically in Mexico and I understand them, I understand a woman who wants to destroy a monument because they have not heard that her daughter has just been violated, in any aspect, that she has just been taken from her sister of the hands ”.

Therefore, Sofia said she preferred not to comment, “on why it acted in this way when I am not in a circumstance that gives me enough validity to give an opinion that has that weight ”.

