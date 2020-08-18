Vintage military joker: from Joaquin Phoenix to Heath Ledger, here are the photos!

Share it:

As Todd Phillips continues to post photos of his acclaimed Joker, an artist has decided to bring the clown prince of crime within a more "historical" dimension.

Not that the clown has not had the opportunity to mark the various eras of Gotham with his criminal exploits and with his mocking laughter, but in this case the user Scadarts wanted to combine the iconic faces of the various film actors with the military generals of the past.

We therefore find the mythical Cesar Romero, intent on staring at his victim in his first-rate uniform, the smiling Jack Nicholson with a bow-tie collar, the complex Heath Ledger with his stripped face and his insignia in the foreground, and the psychotic Joaquin Phoenix equipped with decorated straps.

Not all military generals in history have performed honorable or particularly exemplary feats, but Joker would truly have no rival if he were put leading an army. He could recapture Dalmatia, take over Russia and triumph in a campaign in Egypt, but in the end he would probably just want to set fire to everything he has conquered so much for the fun of it.

What do you think of fan art? You would like to see Joker in a similar historical context? After all, after Batman Ninja everything is possible, so much so that we will even find it in Fortnite.