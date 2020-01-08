Entertainment

Vinland Saga's dad encourages a depression-afflicted fan with beautiful messages

January 7, 2020
Maria Rivera
Many times we tend to forget the face of those who hide behind the serialization of famous manga. Makoto Yukimura, famous author of the Vinland Saga manga, he noticed that among his fans there was a passionate afflicted by depression and he tried to encourage him with some wonderful messages.

Vinland Saga's success is only a mirror of the extraordinary goodness that distinguishes Yukimura. In fact, just a few days ago, a fan asked in response to a mangaka Twitter post like "a loser could become a talented author like sensei himself"Concerned about the health of the fan, the cartoonist tried to encourage his own fan, warning him that, based on his experiences, there is no winner or loser, but that it all depends on what we do in the future and therefore everything we have now is nothing important.

Afterwards, he gave suggestions to the boy on how to improve in drawing, taking photographs as a starting point since they help perfect their skills thanks to the secrets that are hidden inside. And precisely through this way, it is possible to emulate a simple drawing in realityas long as it is completed. Because only by completing a drawing every day you can admire your growth step by step. And there is no better help than relying on the talent of your favorite author to imitate him and grow in his independence. Improvement is possible, just believe in your abilities.

A wonderful teaching, worthy of the caliber of one of the currently most loved authors around. And you, instead, what do you think of his words? The space dedicated to comments is at your disposal.

Maria Rivera

