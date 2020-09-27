Vinland Saga: will the Vikings return in the second season, scheduled for release in 2021?

Shuhei Yabuta, the director of the highly acclaimed anime adaptation of Vinland Saga, recently hinted at the possible arrival of a second season, perhaps as early as 2021. In his latest Twitter post, in fact, Yubuta published a artwork featuring Thorfinn, Askeladd and Canute, which reads “Sea Son Two”.

The announcement of the second season of Vinland Saga has been in the air for some time now, but fans probably expected a presentation with great fanfare. As you can see below, however, the honor went to the director of the series, who in his first drawing portrayed a discussion between the three protagonists: “How long do we have to wait?“, Thorfinn asks,”I think it’s still a little early ..“, Canute replies.

As you can see, each of the three illustrations contains Norse runes drawn in the place where Yabuta’s signature is present. The meaning of the first is “Sea”, the second is “Son”, and the third is “Two”. By combining the three words it is possible to read Season Two, or Season 2. The director had anticipated the presence of an easter egg in his drawing to fans, so the chances that it is a simple case are practically nil.

The second season of Vinland Saga will adapt the narrative arc named Farmland Saga, in which we will discover a new side of Thorfinn and begin to get to know the real protagonists of the story. The release, at the moment, is presumably scheduled for the last quarter of 2021.

What do you think of it? Are you happy? Let us know with a comment! In the meantime, we take the opportunity to remind you that the Vinland Saga manga has entered the final phase, and will end in about 40 chapters.