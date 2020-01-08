Vinland Saga: review of the first season of the Amazon Prime Video anime

Share it:

Of all the Viking sagas, the Saga of the Greenlanders it is the one generally considered more reliable by historians. It tells before the discovery of Greenland by the explorer Erik the Red, who established there a colony destined to last four centuries; then he focuses on the travels of his descendants, to discover three new lands: Helluland (an icy desert wasteland), the wooded area Markland and the fertile Vinland where Leif, according to the mythical tale, established a temporary colony before returning safely to Greenland. From the mythical Vinland the shonen Vinland Saga, written and designed by Makoto Yukimura (former author of the celebrated Planetes) and serialized first on Weekly Shonen Magazine and then on the pages of seinen Aftenoon magazine.

Published since 2005, in 2012 he was elected best manga in the general category Kodansha Award and only in 2019 did the coveted anime transposition made by Wit studio for the direction of Shuhei Yabuta and the music of Yutaka Yamada: streamed on the Amazon Prime Video platform, the first season has just ended, consisting of 24 episodes that represent a rather faithful adaptation of the first narrative block of the work.

A mixture of history and fantasy

The series begins in Iceland in 1002 AD, where in a small Viking village the little one Thorfinn leads a peaceful life with his father, the meek Thors, his mother Helga and his older sister Ylva. These are the first years of the spread of Christianity among the northern European populations, those in which the conflict between the old pirate and barbaric culture begins to clash with a new lifestyle, a new morality.

Thorfinn is fascinated by brute force and dreams of becoming a warrior or an explorer following the mature Leif Erikson while his father wants a carefree life for him, far from danger. Everything changes the day when Thors is joined by an ancient companion, Floki, new commander of the mercenary company of the Vikings of Jomsborg (the events of this group of almost invincible warriors are narrated in the Vikings Saga of Jomsborg and in other texts belonging to the Norse corpus).

The two are not seen by the bloody Battle of Hjörungavágr when Sigvaldi led the army against the king of Norway, and lost. Believed dead by his companions, Thors said The Troll he had taken his wife and daughter and fled to Iceland to start over. Floki says he doesn't hold a grudge for his betrayal but asks for his services to make the most of the course of the next war against England. In fact, after having attracted him away from the village together with a small group of fellow citizens (with whom Thorfinn has secretly joined) he makes him attack by the brigands of Askeladd, a mercenary with a complex history.

Thors sacrifices himself to save the life of his son and his friends: from this moment Thorfinn will join the group of Askeladd, becoming stronger and carrying out the most dangerous missions in exchange for the opportunity to be able to beat the brilliant and strong Askeladd one day in combat.

After ten years of bloody battles following the blonde warrior, Thorfinn has become a very strong fighter and does not hesitate to attack a very famous soldier, Thorkell the Tall (freely inspired by Thorkell Strut-Haraldsson, brother of Sigvaldi who participated with him in the Battle of Hjörungavágr) who together with a handful of men defends London from the Danish army.

Soon the plot becomes more complex, leading to an intricate political intrigue, with the introduction of two other historical figures: re Sweyn Beardforcuta of Denmark and his son Canuto, represented here as a shy and taciturn young man totally dependent on the man who grows and trains him, Ragnar. Askeladd, who hides a bloody past and an obscure connection with the people of the Welsh, will do everything to put down King Sweyn and bring the next ruler, Canute, to his side, which History will call "Canute the Great".

In the name of the father

At the end of the vision of the 24 episodes of this first season, we can affirm that many are the themes addressed by the authors in this first narrative block. The first theme, the one most evidently linked to the character of Thors, is what the author himself defined in an interview "denial of violence".

The original intention of Makoto Yukimura, creator of the manga, was to create a samurai story and we can say that, in a certain sense, he did it with Vinland Saga: Thors is a spiritual character, at times kurosawano, a man dedicated to murder who at a certain point of his human experience understood the value of life to the point of depriving himself of it without regrets just to save everyone. The priest Willbald, who seeks proof of the existence of love and Prince Canute, closed in his timid asceticism, are characters that we could equally easily approach to the epic and samurai aesthetic.

Also the theme of war and that of desire for exploration they are relevant (it could not be otherwise given the material from which Yukimura was inspired) and they intertwine firmly, especially in a season finale where more characters reflect on the need to start over in a new, conflict-free world.

This desire to escape elsewhere to achieve a new freedom characterizes several protagonists of the work such as Leif, Thorfinn as a child and Askeladd himself, with his obsession with the promised land where, perhaps, the king awaits Artorius (interesting connection made by Yukimura with the Arthurian cycle and the legend of King Maelgwn ap Cadwallon). But we believe that the most important theme, the one on which much of the emotional architecture of the season is built, is the relationship between fathers and children, in all possible meanings.

A long introduction

Except for a few, such as Thors and Askeladd and Ragnar himself (whose name recalls the famous Ragnar Lodbrok, ancestor of King Sweyn and Canute, protagonist of the Vikings series), the other protagonists of Vinland Saga are inspired either by historical characters or by heroes described in ancient sagas: net of obvious differences, their fate is therefore known to anyone who knows a little of Viking history and legends.

It is true that these first 24 episodes are intended as a sort of long introduction to the main events of the work, which have yet to be adapted in an anime version. This is perhaps a too long transition phase: the first season, in fact, suffers from a slight narrative slowdown in the central part, the one linked to intrigues and battles which, although proving exciting, only serve to develop some characters.

The order in which the events are narrated is slightly different than the manga, less linear, diluted in some fillers that are all in all avoidable. On the other hand, the fights are excellent, the graphics and animations are of a good standard and they lose something only in the definition of the faces, especially when compared to the design of the manga from which the anime is drawn. Despite these small things Vinland Saga is far above the average of the current shonen landscape, for productive care and thematic and emotional generosity. The direction is excellent, as is the space dedicated to the psychology of the protagonists; Yutaka Yamada's music is sumptuous and allows total immersion in the desperate emotion of Vinland Saga. A series not to be missed, provided that the intrigues of the palace and the epic war will not bore you.