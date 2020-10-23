Vinland Saga: official collaboration with Assassin’s Creed, Eivor meets Thorfinn!

In view of the release of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, the new chapter of the famous videogame series coming on November 10th, Ubisoft has made an agreement with the author of Vinland Saga for the creation of a crossover comic starring Eivor and Thorfinn.

Below you can take a look at the teaser published by Ubisoft Japan, which by the way it already has the first part of the short story was distributed free of charge on its official website. The chapter sees a young Thorfinn as he sets out in pursuit of a mysterious man at Askeladd’s request. After being knocked out the boy is recovered by Bjorn and Askeladd himself, while the hooded figure, who is revealed to be Eivor, watches him from afar.

Makoto Yukimura’s style is, as always, unmistakable, and fans will certainly be happy to see the protagonist of the next Assassin’s Creed title drawn by one of the most popular mangaka of recent years. The short story should also consist of a second chapter, which presumably will see the light shortly before the launch of the game.

We remind you that Vinland Saga, Yukimura’s masterpiece, is now close to reaching climax, with an expected conclusion by 2025. A second season of the anime is in production.