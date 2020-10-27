Vinland Saga: Major announcement scheduled for tomorrow afternoon, Season 2 in sight?

The existence of the second season of the Vinland Saga anime has been unofficially confirmed several times, but at the moment it continues to lack an announcement and a definitive release date. All this could change tomorrow, October 28, 2020, given that WIT Studio has confirmed that it will hold a special event to discuss the series.

Below you can take a look at the post published on the anime’s Twitter profile, which reports the following: “The WIT Studio online talk show will be held tomorrow evening at 20:00 (Editor’s note 12:00 for the Italian public) and we will talk freely about the anime series! Among the guests there will be director Shuhei Yabuta and character designer Takahiko Abiru, don’t miss it!“. Yabuta confirmed the production of the second season last month, and the release in 2021 is now certain. The chances of an announcement just before the talk show ends appear to be extremely high.

The first season of Vinland Saga adapted the first 54 chapters of the manga, transposing the narrative arc of the prologue. The second season, in case it was composed of other 24 episodes, should adapt the narrative arc called Farmland Saga The Slave Arc, and conclude with chapter 100, shortly before the start of the journey to southern Europe.

What do you think of it? Are you interested in the second season of the anime? Let us know with a comment! Meanwhile, we take the opportunity to remind you that the Vinland Saga manga is about to reach its climax, and will end within a few years.