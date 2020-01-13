Vinland Saga: a frame from the ending shows the duality of Thorfinn, had you noticed it?

Share it:

The Vinland Saga season finale showcased one of the most unexpected and shocking events of 2019, receiving critical acclaim and fans. Part of the credit undoubtedly goes to the guys from WIT Studio, who thanks to their talent managed to give life to the work of Makoto Yukimura.

In case you disagree with this statement, we are sure that the frame visible at the bottom of the article it will make you change your mind. In fact, a Reddit user shared a screenshot of the last episode on social media, in which the reaction of Thorfinn on the death of the mercenary Askeladd. The image shows all the duality of the boy, perpetually stuck in a state of blind anger and despair. The left side of Thorfinn's face is in fact furious, both because of the actions of the former boss and those of the new one King Canute, while the right side seems to paint a state of shock and despair.

Thorfinn, moreover, learned to fight and hunt after traveling for more than ten years together with Askeladd, his father's killer. Despite the hatred, Thorfinn saw Askeladd as his only reason for living, given that according to the protagonist's mentality only revenge could finally give him peace. Askeladd on the other hand has shown several times to keep Thorfinn, albeit in a veiled way, since after each duel the mercenary spent time trying to grow his subordinate.

And what do you think of it? Have you noticed this gem? In case you want to know more about the anime instead, you can take a look at our review of Vinland Saga.