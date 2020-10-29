Vinland Saga 2: announcement postponed to 2021, the team: “We are finally back in operation”

The Vinland Saga event scheduled for today has concluded without information regarding Season 2, despite the rumors were practically certain of the announcement. During the live stream, the team talked about the production of the first season of the anime, and stated that work will resume soon.

According to the guests of WIT Studio, the team had several problems due to the health emergency, and is still working to try to solve them internally. All this translates into a longer wait, which will most likely last until well into 2021. For the same reason, it is therefore possible that the second season of Vinland Saga arrives at the turn of 2021 and 2022.

Director Shuhei Yubuta confirmed the existence of Vinland Saga 2 last month, through a post published on his social profiles. The second season should consist of another 24 episodes and, consequently, it is absolutely normal that the production times are a little longer than usual, especially considering the very high quality of the series.

What do you think of it? Let us know with a comment! In the meantime, we take the opportunity to remind you that in the last year the guys of WIT Studio have certainly not been with their hands, given that a few months ago on Netflix their new original anime Great Pretender debuted.