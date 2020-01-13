Vinicius' offer to throw one of the penalties that was ignored by his teammates

The Real Madrid had the maximum possible effectiveness in the penalty shootout against the Atlético de Madrid in the final of the Spanish Super Cup: four penalties scored from four thrown. All the aim that the team lacked during the 120 minutes allowed him to win the title from 11 meters. The sensational shots of Carvajal, Rodrygo, Modric and Sergio Ramos They led the Zidane to raise their first title of the season.

The cameras of Movistar Plus they got the intrahistory of that choice of pitchers that has already gone viral for several details, such as the self-management of soccer players with the leadership of Sergio Ramos, Kroos' proposal to launch Rodrygo or if the Madrid captain was going to launch the fourth or fifth penalty at the beginning.

Nor has the offer of unnoticed Vinicius, that while Sergio Ramos asked who looked confidently to throw, raised his finger several times. However, neither Bettoni, Zidane's assistant, nor his companions they attended the request of the Brazilian.

Social networks take it with sneer