Vinicius Jr replies on his YouTube channel: "I sleep very shortly before a Champions League game"

The young Real Madrid player, Vinicius Jr., has published a new video on his YouTube channel in which he answers the most committed questions of his followers of this channel, among them if she is a virgin, if he has had problems with Hazard, or who is the best in the Brazilian clan.

Despite not counting at the beginning for Zidane, little by little he is playing more and more minutes. This video shows very cheerful, cheerful and carefree in one of the player hobbies, which as he explains. One of the few things that disconnects football from his head.

This is an unusual practice, since players usually reserve their most private plot for privacy, however the white footballer has chosen to take care of his YouTube channel to have feedback with his followers.

What Vinicius admitted is that he thinks of other things when he is going to play a game so as not to get nervous, however he confessed to sleeping little when there is a Champions match around the corner. In his channel he is asked if he is a virgin, with what famous he would kiss and many more things.