Vinicius claimed fatigue after playing 20 minutes to not train more after Getafe – Real Madrid

January 5, 2020
Edie Perez
Vinicius It is in the center of many looks. His youth, quality, and also his lack of goal have claimed a huge attention of fans since their arrival at the white fief. This Saturday was on everyone's lips again. However, this time it was for something negative.

The networks quickly filled up with critics To the Brazilian attacker. The reason is some images of Movistar Plus in which the Brazilian is seen discussing with the physical trainer after the game. Grégory Dupont Vinicius insisted that he exercise with the substitutes a few minutes after Getafe – Real Madrid, but the Brazilian claimed to be tired, as you can see in the images to retire to the locker room, which after doing a mild sprint He ended up doing.

The Brazilian attacker entered the field in minute 71 of the game against Getafe in substitution of Isco, and enjoyed a good opportunity to score thanks to a good service of Jovic, who did not take advantage.

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

