Vinicius and Rodrygo remain off the Brazilian list for the World Cup qualification

Neymar, striker of Paris Saint-Germain, leads the list of the Brazilian national team, from which the two young promises of Real Madrid fall, Vinicius and Rodrygo, for the first two matches of the qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup, in which Bolivia and Peru will be measured.

Another of the great absences is the Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson becker, falls last minute for a muscle injury, according to the announcement announced Friday by coach Adenor Leonardo Bachi 'Tite'.

Selected Goalkeepers: Ederson (Manchester City), Ivan (Ponte Preta) and Weverton (Palmeiras). Defenders: Daniel Alves (Sao Paulo), Danilo (Juventus), Alex Sandro (Juventus), Renan Lodi (Atlético de Madrid), Eder Militao (Real Madrid), Felipe (Atlético de Madrid), Marquinhos (PSG) and Thiago Silva (PSG) . Midfielders: Arthur (Barcelona), Bruno Guimarães (O. Lyon), Casemiro (Real Madrid), Everton Ribeiro (Flamengo), Fabinho (Liverpool), Philippe Coutinho (Bayern Munich). Forwards: Bruno Henrique (Flamengo), Everton (Guild), Roberto Firmino (Liverpool), Gabriel Barbosa 'Gabigol' (Flamengo), Neymar (PSG), Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City), Richarlison (Everton).

The Canarinha coach continues without the left side of Real Madrid Marcelo, and, on the contrary, renewed his confidence in Renan Lodi, of Atlético de Madrid. Lodi "gives infiltration in the last line," Tite said at the press conference in which he announced the 24 summons, held in Rio de Janeiro.

Also of the rojiblanco club called the central Philip, as well as included another player who was close to joining the ranks of the Spanish team, the midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, currently at the Olympique de Lyon.

Likewise, Arthur Melo, from Barcelona, ​​remains on the list, just like Casemiro Y Eder Militao, both from Real Madrid. It also highlights the presence of several Flamengo footballers, champion of the Brazilian League and Copa Libertadores in 2019: Everton Ribeiro, Bruno Henrique and Gabriel Barbosa 'Gabigol'.

Gabriel Jesus, which is going through an excellent moment in Manchester City, was also summoned, although it will not be able to play the first game against Bolivia for its expulsion during the final of the last Copa América against Peru. Philippe Coutinho It is going through a bad time at Bayern Munich, but it will begin its journey towards the Qatar World Cup.

Canarinha will play against Bolivia in Recife on the 27th and four days later he will do it against Peru in Lima. With three draws, two losses and a single victory in friendly games since he lifted the Copa América in July last year, Brazil is going through a bad phase of play and has received criticism from specialized media and fans, who demand a more colorful game for their selection.