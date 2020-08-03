Vincent D'Onofrio wasn't sure he wanted to work on the series, that's why

Share it:

Eventually he became convinced thanks to the beheading scene in Daredevil, but initially Vincent D'Onofrio he wasn't at all sure he wanted to accept the role of Kingpin.

"I was reluctant to join the series because I had already done one for a long time for the TV, Criminal Intent. I was fine with acting a little here and a little there, but I didn't want to commit to an entire series, therefore I felt the need to have full powers in order to understand whether or not to commit myself, year after year and not for a long period. The producers would have to accept this type of agreement, and they would have warned me if they needed me or not ", said the actor in an interview for Comicbook.com

Luckily in Marvel they decided to welcome him with open arms and to meet him: "If I had wanted to participate, and if I had not had other commitments, I would have kept myself free for them. So, we agreed to do the series, according to these rules, but when I realized the kind of approach they had, I made them understand that I would throw myself headlong into it".

Initially hesitant, D'Onofrio decided to abandon any reticence once you understand the potential of the character and the freedom that the new job offered him, without considering the excellent relationship with the protagonist Charlie Cox. Fortunately things have changed, and the actor was able to stage a cruel, complex and brutal Wilson Fisk, definitely one of the strengths of the Netflix series. Meanwhile, fans await the return of rights to Marvel, in view of a possible fourth season.