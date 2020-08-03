Vincent Cassel and Tina Kunakey celebrate the anniversary: ​​here is the photo on Instagram

Share it:

After the stormy wedding with Monica Bellucci, Vincent Cassel celebrates the fifth anniversary with partner Tina Kunakey: the two seem really united.

"5 years, and so on, my life", is the actor's comment on the photo that portrays them smiling together. The two met in 2015, in a Biarritz beach frequented by Cassel in his spare time: she did not know it was a celebrity, as he told Vainity Fair: "At first I didn't know who he was, but I saw that people recognized him. So I asked him why he was more famous than Rihanna ".

Between one joke and the other their relationship strengthened and right near that beach they got married in 2018. The following year they gave birth to Amazonie, and apparently references to ancient warriors abound in the family, since Cassel is also used to call his wife in that way, as can be read in the caption to a recent photo starring Tina Kunakey riding a horse .: "In Greek mythology Land amazons are a people of warrior women, but me I'm lucky to have some that live with me".

A very close family apparently, even if it's not the only one Cassel has. With Monica Bellucci he had two daughters previously, and Deva Cassel is already in the world of fashion, star of a commercial for Dolce & Gabbana in Como.