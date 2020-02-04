Vince Zampella: the Electronic Arts CFO illustrates the new role of the founder of Respawn

Share it:

During the last meeting with Electronic Arts shareholders, the company's chief financial officer, Blake Jorgensen, expressed his opinion on the role that Vince Zampella will take on in his new adventure at the EA DICE studios in Los Angeles.

In telling EA shareholders about the new role of co-founder of the Respawn Entertainment team, Jorgensen has confirmed that Zampella will continue to work in Respawn and that his new commitment at DICE Los Angeles as supervisor must be seen as an opportunity to attract the necessary resources to give shape to his new projects.

As for relationship between Vince Zampella and the leaders of Electronic Arts, the CFO of the US gaming giant points out:"We are very enthusiastic about him and his whole team for how they integrated into the company. It is never easy to be a small company and get acquired by a bigger one, and I think the Respawn guys have discovered that we are not then so bad and it's fun to work with us who are notoriously … bad boys. Sorry, I didn't mean boys because Laura (assumed in reference to Laura Miele, head of EA Studios, ed) she really is a good girl … or rather, lady! ".

With these statements, Jorgensen thus reiterates that Vince Zampella will not leave Respawn and that, as a result, he will continue to direct the Californian company that shaped, among others, Titanfall, Apex Legends and Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order.