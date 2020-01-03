Vince Zampella has a new challenge for 2020: to change the face of DICE Los Angeles

Share it:

Wins Zampella, co-founder of Respawn Entertainment, has revealed his new professional challenge of 2020: the entrepreneur will take over the leadership of DICE Los Angeles with the aim of changing the face of the company and transforming it into an independent studio.

At the moment DICE Los Angeles deals with provide support to the Swedish branch of DICE working on various aspects of projects such as Battlefield and Star Wars Battlefront. In the future, however, things will change, Zampella has in mind a complete rebrand that includes a new name, a logo and a different company mission, focused on the development of original projects.

"I want people to be proud to work for this studio. At the moment when we think of DICE LA we think of a support study for the authors of Battlefield but I have in mind a rebranding that will strongly change this situation."

Zampella clarifies that despite its new use will not leave Respawn indeed, he will continue to support the study he founded. Stig Asmussen (director of Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order) will continue to fill the role of narrative director while Chad Grenier will supervise Apex Legends as done to date, finally Peter Hirschmann will take care of the VR projects of the studio such as Medal of Honor Above and Beyond .