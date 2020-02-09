Vin Diesel wants Judi Dench in the Fast & Furious saga

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Fast & Furious, known in Spain as A full gas, is back in its ninth installment. The Fast 9 (F9) trailer not only introduced the world to Jakob Toretto, interpreted by John Cena and revealed that the great Han of Sung kang I was still alive, but it reminded us all that the Oscar winner Charlize Theron He was also still part of this saga. This is because since his villain hacker, Cipher, was not killed or captured at the end of the eighth installment of this action franchise.

Before the expected return of this saga in which two Academy Award winners, Theron and Dame Helen Mirren (who also appeared in Spinoff Hobbs and Shaw) stand out, MTV International asked the star Vin Diesel If there were other acclaimed actors that would like to bring back the "family".

Diesel's response to this question about a "wish list" of famous actors to bring to the fold was "Lady Judi Dench." "I think she would be amazing," he said with a British accent. Dench, winner of an Oscar in 2004, already acted side by side with Diesel in The Riddick Chronicles. The actress has made all kinds of films, from the actions of James Bond, to Pirates of the Caribbean: Mysterious Tides in 2011. Not to forget the recent Cats.

Vin Diesel also recently hinted that Fast 10 It could be divided into two films, which could mark the conclusion of the Fast & Furious saga.

If you want to find out why Justin Lin decided to bring Han Lue back in Fast & Furious 9 amid the popular #JusticeForHan fan campaasapland, check out his statements. We also recently told you all the secrets of his most recent trailer.