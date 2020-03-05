Vin Diesel walks between the action hero and the superhero in an entertaining adaptation of the comic

Share it:

There was a time when Vin Diesel He seemed to be allergic to franchises beyond his beloved Riddick, because he did not want to participate in the first sequels of 'Full throttle' or 'xXx', but when he returned to the universe 'Fast & Furious' he almost seemed to leave everything else aside for a few years. We have to go back to 2015 to find his latest attempt to launch a new saga with ‘The Last Witch Hunter’, although his failure did not pass the first installment.

Now try again with ‘Bloodshot’, jump to the big screen of a superhero comic created by Kevin VanHook, Don Perlin and Bob Layton for which Sony has bet with some caution. After all, 42 million dollars is a fairly tight budget for a movie of this nature, something that is noticeable in its discrete action scenes. Despite this, we are facing a more than worthy hobby that knows how to take advantage of the presence of Diesel.

A curious mix

Vin Diesel gives life in ‘Bloodshot’ to a soldier who sees how the woman he loves is murdered before his eyes just before ending him, but receives a second chance through a revolutionary technology that makes him a kind of Wolverine. There is no wound that cannot be healed and obviously revenge will quickly become your main vital goal.

So far the science fiction factor is the only novelty in a type of story that we have seen many times, but the film does not want to be that, demonstrating that in just 30 minutes it has already given us what in many others covers everything Your footage That's when the time comes to make the decision that changes ‘Bloodshot’ and forces the viewer to rethink everything that has happened until then.

It is not that it is a revolutionary turn, but it does give the film enough weapons to inquire into the figure of the action hero, emphasizing more the fact that it is an obsolete figure that requires an unattainable improvement for anyone. It is not a theme that the script signed by Jeff Wadlow and Eric Heisserer approach fully, but it gives a layer of interest to the protagonist's journey, shading his most common places and placing ‘Bloodshot’ halfway between the action and superhero movies.

That gives rise to the sometimes unfocused intensity of Diesel work quite well as a conductive thread until, as expected, everything derives in the great final battle in which the director Dave Wilson Pour all the meat in the grill. Until then, the action scenes had been somewhat mediocre, raised without personality and executed in a questionable way, largely because of a work of assembly that wants to provide the cast with more spectacularity through a very rapid change of plans.

An improved action treatment

Whenever the action had come to the forefront during the first two thirds of footage, the interest of ‘Bloodshot’ goes down. In the final section, it is noted that it was where the budgetary efforts were focused and leaves some stimulating visual note, also exhibiting a clearer staging with which to achieve the desired effect. Even there the film is far from being memorable in that section, but at least it is more stimulating.

Bloodshot DX. 1 (Valiant)

It happens that it is just then when Diesel is less an action hero and is closer to the role of superhero, although in this case it is more a killing machine than a savior to close his personal plot. I am not sure to what extent this hybrid nature of ‘Bloodshot’ is something really sought by those responsible, but The important thing is that it is there.

Other details of ‘Bloodshot’

In addition, the film even embraces its most self-conscious side in specific moments, thus allowing the inclusion of a sense of humor more effective than usual in this class of vehicles for the sport of Diesel. This is done without abusing the comic – there is only one character marked notably by it and it appears with the film already advanced – something that could have been counterproductive to the intensity of the story.

Otherwise, the rest of the cast that surrounds Diesel loosely fulfills its mission. None have at their disposal especially well-worked characters and the surprises and dilemmas that arise end up serving as an excuse for a more obvious general plot, but they are resources integrated with ease and that make you follow with some interest what happens.

In short

‘Bloodshot’ is an entertaining cross between action movies and superheroes. He does not finish taking full advantage of the idea of ​​taking the action hero's figure one step further, but it is that hybrid that proposes what helps make it a more than worthy hobby that he leaves curiously to see how he could continue forward in the event that a sequel was made.