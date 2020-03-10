Vin Diesel suggests that Guardians of the galaxy will be in Thor: Love and Thunder

Share it:

The fourth film dedicated to the character of Thor at UCM could feature the new friends of the God of Thunder now that Vin Diesel has suggested the participation of Guardians of the galaxy in Thor: Love and Thunder.

"I'm impatient and excited to see how my friend James Gunn does it again with the next movie"Diesel told Comicbook."He got with The Suicide Squead and is about to embark on it. Thor too, I talked to the director and he told me that he will incorporate some Guardians of the galaxy".

It is not uncommon to think of both teams reappearing together if we consider that in Avengers: Endgame the good of Thor was leaving for the space aboard the ship of the guardians.

It has been speculating on the possibility of seeing the character of Chris Hemsworth in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Recently Chris Pratt refused to give a definitive answer to this possible encounter in the next film, but it seems that it will happen sooner What we expected

In fact, Diesel recognized at some point that this information was not known beforehand.

"It's going to be very interesting, nobody knows, maybe I shouldn't have said anything"added the actor although Taika Waititi and James Gunn have not confirmed any of this information.

If Diesel is right it is possible that we will see the Guardians of the galaxy actors in the filming of Thor 4 when production starts in Australia. For now we know that chronologically Love and Thunder will take place before the events of Guardians 3, as confirmed by James Gunn last year.

Waititi has plans to do something even more crazy with this sequel to what we have already seen him do in Thor: Ragnarok, a very celebrated film and also criticized for its high comic content.