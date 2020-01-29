Vin Diesel shares F9 poster and teaser

Share it:

The new trailer of F9 (which is finally called the ninth installment of the Fast & Furious saga) is falling. Despite this there is someone who has not been able to wait any longer, since Vin Diesel himself (one of the main actors of the franchise since the first deliveries) has wanted to share a new poster and a first preview in video on their social networks.

On the poster you can see Dominic Toretto, a character played by Diesel himself, sitting on the hood of his car and with his iconic crucifix hanging from the central mirror.

I shared that on his Twitter profile, but it is on Facebook where he decided to post a video preview where we can see almost a minute of the movie in motion before a more complete trailer is officially published.

In this first look at the movie we see Dom with his wife Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) with her son, Brian (presented at Fate of the Furious in 2017). In these scenes Dom regrets not being able to "live my life a quarter mile and nothing more", referring to the origins of the saga. Letty, meanwhile, gives Brian the pendant to protect him from an evil that threatens his family.

The first trailer of F9 will arrive this Friday, January 21, so we will not have to wait long to have a more complete view of the argument of this ninth installment in which we will see Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Charlize Theron and Helen Mirren with new faces like those of John Cena and Michael Rooker.

Unfortunately we will not see Dwayne Johnson again in this movie even though he seems to have made peace after the disagreement he had with Diesel and that took him away from the franchise.