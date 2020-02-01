 Vin Diesel says he can still play Black Bolt but it depends on the fans

Share it:

The actor Vin Diesel He came to sound many years ago as a potential candidate to be Black Bolt when he was working on a movie of the Inhumans. However, that project pulled by other paths, ended up as a series not especially well remembered by fans, and Diesel ended up lending his voice in original version to Groot, which as we know is limited to saying "I am Groot" (yes, with different intonations).

This past October rumors resurfaced as Diesel was placed again as a potential candidate to play the character for those new plans that could have reintroduced the race of the Inhumans in the UCM. In a recent interview with Comicbook.com, Vin Diesel was asked if it was still possible to play Black Bolt for Marvel. Looking directly at the camera, Vin Diesel said that is something depends on the fans, but says it will be a real joke if it happens:

It is up to you. Let's say it would be a real practical joke for Vin to give him a character that says three monosyllable words and then continue with another character that says nothing.

Obviously the actor is open to playing another Marvel character in the future, but the truth is that there are no confirmed plans to do anything with the Inhumans at the UCM, neither in the form of a film nor in the form of a series. What was said is that it could be the next race that Marvel Studios introduced once they presented the Eternal with this year's movie.

