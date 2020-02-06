Vin Diesel hints that Fast & Furious 10 will be a two-part movie

Share it:

Recent comments by Vin Diesel have led us to think that Fast & Furious 10 I would conclude the saga with a film divided into two parts. If this is so, there will be 11 films that make up the saga.

When interviewed by Total Film, the actor explained how they expand the universe of this box office franchise and drops that these latest films will be the trilogy that closes the saga.

"I've started planning Fast 10 before I started shooting Fast 9. Pretty much before. The universe is so robust and so rich with so much talent and so rich in history that, at a certain level, it is totally possible to have spinoffs, I think it is inevitable. Universal deserves it for how much they have invested in this little saga and it would be nice to give something back to Universal. And for fans, the first and second parts of Fast 10 must be the conclusion, it would be nice to continue with this world for generations to come".

The franchise has managed to build a good reputation in these 19 years that have passed since the first film will be released in 2001, starting with a trilogy of great action movies and moving on with a small restart that led to what we now have in hand . The franchise even recently had its first spinoff with Hobbs & Shaw, the movie starring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham.

Fast & Furious 9, sequel to Fast & Furious 8, released in 2017, will be the ninth film in the main saga. This time we will see Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Charlize Theron and Helen Mirren. Next to them there will be new faces like John Cena and Michael Rooker.

