Vin Diesel does not want to change the premiere of 'Fast and Furious 9'

Amid growing concerns about the outbreak of coronavirus, the actor Vin Diesel He insists that the release date of 'Fast and Furious 9' is not delayed, saying "we need movies now."

Despite growing concerns about possible contagion worldwide, this ninth installment is expected, in addition to the tenth next year that it will be the closing.

The coronavirus outbreak has had a serious impact on the entertainment industry in recent weeks. The SXSW has been canceled last week, in addition to many premieres being canceled. Due to concerns about the decline in cinema attendance, MGM and Universal chose to delay 'No time to die', the latest installment of Daniel Craig like James Bond. It was initially released in April, but now the public will have to wait until November to see the movie.

However, fans of 'Full throttle' can be sure that F9 will arrive on time. Universal will keep the premiere scheduled for May, and Diesel has been touring. While promoting 'Bloodshot', Diesel commented that while he understands why people are surprised that certain films keep their release dates, he thinks it is that "We need movies now more than ever. We are already at an interesting time where cinema and the film experience are so threatened. "

There are still two months left and things can change. At the moment several of the films with imminent premiere could have some small outrage at the box office given the situation.

Keep in mind that the saga 'Fast & Furious' is usually very popular in China, so it will be interesting to see how the film works there in two months. Dom Toretto and his family will arrive May 22.