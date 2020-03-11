Vin Diesel confirms The Last Witch Hunter 2

Share it:

TO Vin Diesel The sagas are going. Right now, the actor belongs to Marvel Cinematic Universe, to 'Fast & Furious’, To the worlds of Riddick already 'xXx’. All this considering that the play goes well with ‘Bloodshot’And not run out of continuity like‘Babylon’(Mathieu Kassovitz, 2008).

One of the franchises that had been off the hook, the one that tried to start the blatantly entertaining ‘The last witch hunter’(Breck Eisner, 2015), it seems that it has finally found its place.

"As an artist, the more experience I have, the more I appreciate the fact that my work somehow finds you and that you can experience it at your own time and at your own pace”, Reflects the interpreter in some statements appeared in Collider. "And I'm not worried, maybe because of the compliments. Or maybe it's because I'm part of Avengers or I'm part of Disney, I'm part of Guardians and I'm part of Fast and I've had so many wonderful experiences that I think, the taller I think, the taller he gets"

As we see, Diesel does not need anyone to remind you how good it is. Luckily, this personal allegation about his own talent includes a beautiful exclusive: “When people tell me that they love the Witch Hunter and that they want to see Michael Caine and me in another, I think: ‘Wow!’"

In case someone has not been clear, Vin adds: “Lionsgate came and said, "We have a screenwriter for the next one." That's great! And this is very recent, by the way. But it's funny that you mentioned The Last Witch Hunter because I'm meeting with Lionsgate and they're actively creating the sequel to The Last Witch Hunter"