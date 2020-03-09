General News

 Vin Diesel confirms that they will announce more Valiant films after Bloodshot

March 9, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:


Image of the universe of Valiant Comics

This weekend the movie hits theaters in the United States "Bloodhost". This film has long been marked as the possible beginning of a shared cinematic universe based on the characters of the Valiant label. This universe was partly truncated when we learned that Paramount took over Harbinger's rights. We do not know what will happen then with that shared universe, but it will depend in good shape on the box office that this weekend is the movie starring Vin Diesel.

Of course, during the press tour of the film the actor Vin Diesel He has made it clear that as far as he knows, many films of the Valiant Universe are prepared, or that answered by asking him specifically about the possibility of watching movies of characters like X-O Manowar or Ninjak.

I think what this movie does is that it opens the door for all of them, ”says Diesel about the movie. I think you're going to see them all. I think if you are a fan of Valiant Comics, you will love to listen, and I think they will wait until the movie is released, but they will start releasing all the Valiant comics that will enter the film universe. It will be very exciting.

Until now it was believed that the Valiant universe in the cinema was dead with the latest Paramount movement, but these Diesel statements suggest that there are still possibilities for the cinema.

READ:   Second official trailer of The Mandalorian
Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.