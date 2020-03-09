 Vin Diesel confirms that they will announce more Valiant films after Bloodshot

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

This weekend the movie hits theaters in the United States "Bloodhost". This film has long been marked as the possible beginning of a shared cinematic universe based on the characters of the Valiant label. This universe was partly truncated when we learned that Paramount took over Harbinger's rights. We do not know what will happen then with that shared universe, but it will depend in good shape on the box office that this weekend is the movie starring Vin Diesel.

Of course, during the press tour of the film the actor Vin Diesel He has made it clear that as far as he knows, many films of the Valiant Universe are prepared, or that answered by asking him specifically about the possibility of watching movies of characters like X-O Manowar or Ninjak.

I think what this movie does is that it opens the door for all of them, ”says Diesel about the movie. I think you're going to see them all. I think if you are a fan of Valiant Comics, you will love to listen, and I think they will wait until the movie is released, but they will start releasing all the Valiant comics that will enter the film universe. It will be very exciting.

Until now it was believed that the Valiant universe in the cinema was dead with the latest Paramount movement, but these Diesel statements suggest that there are still possibilities for the cinema.