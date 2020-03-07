         Vin Diesel: "Bloodshot talks about how humans will surrender to technology"

Share it:

We had the opportunity to talk to Vin Diesel about 'Bloodshot', the film that opens this week and that is the first stone of the Valiant Universe on the big screen Valiant is the third most important superhero publisher in the United States, and 'Bloodshot' is possibly his best-known character, a Marine who dies murdered and is resurrected thanks to a technology of nanobots that make him a virtually invincible being.

A character with elements of Wolverine, Captain America and Punisher, and that is only one of the many samples of the Valiant catalog. The success of this film will determine if we will see comic adaptations such as 'Faith' (a delicious nod to pop culture personified in a young woman away from the usual rigid canons of beauty). We talked to the star (somewhat clueless and not very dedicated to promotional tasks, everything must be said) of this premiere, and this is what he told us about the very essence of his film.

In front of Marvel and DC

Diesel himself is not clear about the difference between Bloodshot and other superheroes. After imitating Groot, he told us that "Bloodshot is a superhero born of much more tangible circumstances" than other heroes of today's cinema. "There is something very sinister in the circumstances that Bloodshot goes through and that is why it is dealing with post-traumatic stress."

What Diesel does have is clear that the appeal of superheroes is universal, and in that it is not distinguished from the products of Valiant's competitors: "There are awesome moments in the movie where we all would like to be Ray and imagine what it would be like to have powers like him. It's fun to see Ray discover his powers. "

When we ask Diesel if she sees potential in Valiant to become a competitor at the height of Marvel and DC, she resolved the issue in a Diesel style: "This movie is going to be so good that you won't worry about the other movies". But I had more to say, of course: "I think the Bloodshot fans are going to be the ones that get the most excited about the movie. Producer Dinesh Shamdasani, a fan of Valiant from the beginning, was every day in the shooting. Besides, we had to a professional verifier who made sure everything was consistent with respect to the comic. "

Diesel says that "Bloodshot fans will be delighted to see their favorite comic coming to life", although the experiment is not without risks: "It's Valiant's first movie and you can imagine the pressure which means that this is his first release. I want to honor that and make it special. "One hundred percent Toretto.

As one hundred percent Toretto was the curious outburst of momentary rage with which he received the fact that 'Harbinger', one of the potential adaptations to form a Valiant universe, possibly would not happen under the production of Sony, but of Paramount: "Me I am learning about this now, and I am grateful to be able to speak with you directly and get information that nobody around me has worried about telling me. " Vaccinate? Despise considerable? In any case, your model in these cases is clear: "The plan is to make a shared universe. We must learn from our friend Kevin Feige"What does not take away so that" when I finish this interview I will call whoever corresponds to ask what the hell is going on. "Tremble.

The technology behind 'Bloodshot'

Unlike other superhero movies in which magic comes to the fore, like 'Thor' or 'Doctor Strange', or where science justifies fantasy, but it is not intended to be minimally plausible ('Iron Man', ' Spider-Man '), 'Bloodshot' does claim that the science of nanobots or artificial realities is an integral part of the film. So we ask Vin Diesel what his point of view is about the subject, about the relationship between humans and technology, and if he thinks this point of view is important in 'Bloodshot'.

He tells us that "It is quite clear that this is the director's idea, to show how humans will surrender to technology"Because of him, the hero" is in the shadows, until at one point he ceases to be. Playing a character that is being manipulated at such a deep level is the funniest part of the movie, when he begins to realize the hero he is ". According to Diesel, Garrison" is not sure that everything he is told is real , or if you are being manipulated for any reason you don't know. And this is a feeling we all know. "

The technological part of the film is also on the other side of the camera: Dave Wilson, the film's director, tanned before debuting in 'Bloodshot' directing video game cinematics. "I knew that the action scenes would work for all the kinematics he had directed and for his mastery of the CGI," he says. And he concludes, defining perhaps a part of the elements that distinguish 'Bloodshot' from other superhero movies: "You can find a lot of talent in the world of video games and creative ingredients that are born there."