villain Victor Zsasz arrives

According to Entertainment Weekly, Alex Morf will be in the cast of the second season of Batwoman as a guest star. He will play villain Victor Zsasz, who will make his Arrowverse debut, but the actor already has experience in the DC world thanks to the role of Sykes in the final season of Gotham.

Ruthless serial killer and Batman’s sworn enemy in the comics, Victor Zsasz was portrayed in Gotham by Anthony Carrigan, and by Chris Messina in Birds of Prey.

According to the official description, the character who Alex Morf will bring in Batwoman is “a charismatic, skilled killer, with a great, unpredictable energy. He proudly carves a mark on the skin for every victim he kills. “

The most awaited novelty of the second season of Batwoman, as we know, is the arrival of Javicia Leslie in the role of Ryan Wilder, who replaces Kate kane, played in the first season by Ruby Rose. A few days ago we saw the first images of the new protagonist in the heroine costume, while Leah Gibson and Nathan Owens recently joined the cast.

“When Javicia did the audition” showrunner Caroline Dries told a panel at the recent DC FanDome, “Everyone has seen the recording practically for five seconds. We were on Zoom and I wrote a message in the chat like: Oh, that’s her! It was so clear that Javicia was intended for this role.”

What do you think of the arrival of Victor Zsasz? Let us know as always in your comments.