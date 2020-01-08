Vilda: "It is a step for women to achieve equality in all countries"

The women's soccer coach, Jorge Vilda, is in Jeddah to live the Spanish Super Cup live and values ​​this new venue positively. "It's going to get something historic, so that women can go alone to watch a football game in Saudi Arabia. A year ago they could be accompanied, today they will do it alone."

"Is a important step. Maybe it is not a very big social change, but this is a small step for women to achieve equality in all countries of the world, "Vilda explains to the SER chain.

The Spanish coach wanted to leave a message for the future, considering that this new tournament will be played in Saudi Arabia the next three years: "It would be very good for many women to see each other at the stadium, to see two Spanish teams play in Saudi Arabia with many women in the stands at the international level. It is a punctual historical milestone and it would be important for this to extend in the time".