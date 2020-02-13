Vikings Will Present A Different Ivar At The End Of The Season

Share it:

At this point, everyone who follows ‘Vikings’ knows that when he finishes the current season, he will have to say goodbye forever to his characters (or maybe not?). Be that as it may, it is true that os Vikings ’as a series will end after six seasons And yes, this farewell is bringing numerous headaches to his fans, who have already seen how Lagertha left us forever.

Only one more episode left before the break of midseason, which will be broadcast in Spain on February 18. What adventures await those who remain? Well Michael Hirst, the creator of the series, wanted to advance some of Ivar and the change we will see in the character in the face of the end of the series. Because we are going to see a new character.

As the creator of fiction has pointed to TV Guide, "I think Ivar has redeemed himself. Instead of being the narcissist he has always been, he has been able to be emotional, generous and empathetic, and I think he has taken him to the battlefield. I think he is a different person. He is thinking differently about his own life and his brothers and what his brothers mean to him. And he always felt that he and Bjorn were in conflict. ”

By the way, this new Ivar it will also look through its plot with Katya. "He thinks that Katya is the resurrected soul of his dead wife and that frightens him completely. He is tormented by the memory of what he did to Freydis, who loved him and whom he treated in a terrible way. And he cannot get out of his head. that somehow Katya has been sent to punish him. "

Hirst has also referred to Ivar's relationship with Hvitserk. "It is, and always has been, a complex relationship. But once again, Ivar is a kinder soul. Ivar welcomes Hvitserk to Rus with him and in his company in a very warm and loving way. So this is part of the new Ivar, part of the redeemed and emotionally committed Ivar. But I think that at the moment, the complexities of Hvitserk and the riddles and challenges continue, "he said.