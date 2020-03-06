'Vikings' will have an end full of tragedy according to Michael Hirst

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

How will it end?Vikings'? This is undoubtedly the most repeated question among fans of the History Channel series – via TNT in Spain – now that the sixth season has reached its stop midseason After all, when he returns for Christmas he will say goodbye forever, and of course, expectations are very high.

And if they weren't, it's already here Michael Hirst To put on your long teeth The creator of the series wanted to give a small preview of what can be expected from the final chapters of the Show, and as a good outcome, tragedy is chewed. It has been in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight where English has started talking about the creative process of the latest installment of 'Vikings' pointing out that "I wanted to make the end of the trip worthwhile. So many shows they vanished and I was quite determined that this would end with strength, properly and satisfactorily, so that the entire audience is satisfied with the endings of their favorite characters, whether live or die, who are still happy with the logic of it and the emotion of it. "

Of course its position of leaving outcomes with strength It is something that was already evident in the last episodes of this season. We will not do spoiler just in case, but here you have the review with the apotheosis ending before the midseason break. The creator added in the same interview that "because there are so many significant deathsIt was very emotional for me to write the ending. I love these characters. Even some of the bad guys, and Harald Finehair He is not the bad guy, but I love him very much and I feel that I have brought him from death at least twice because I couldn't bear to let him go. Then, when I kill the characters, it is a great effort to let go of the people I love and with whom I spent a lot, a lot of time. "But the end is near, and with him, as Hirst has dropped, an unstoppable succession of the fallen