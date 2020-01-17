Vikings has brought back Freydris or not in Season 6

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Yesterday night left us with great doubt, because in the final moments of fifth episode from 'Vikings', broadcast via TNT, we saw a ghost. Is Freydis back? How is it possible that she has now appeared as the promised princess of Oleg when we saw her die at the end of the fifth season at the hands of Ivar?

You are right, Alicia Agneson it's back. Something that was the most interesting of the entire episode, if allowed. But we are not seeing a pact with the Devil or a ghost returned to life. The actress has returned to fiction, but not as the woman Ivar used to be, but in a new role: Princess Katya. Something was known about his return, because it Agneson shared an image on his Instagram account characterized as this new character.

But no, we don't have a ghost before us, but another character whose similarity to Ivar's wife has been chosen on purpose (or not?) By the now Russian companion of the BonelessOleg We still do not know if it is a coincidence or a trap of this new prince who has won positions to be the number one villain in the series, but surely we soon leave doubts.

What happened to Freydis?

Freydis was a slave who ended up being Ivar's wife. His story is based on Freydís Eiríksdóttir, daughter of the Viking explorer Erik el Rojo, who, like his father, decided to look for new territories. Moreover, its history is linked to the discovery of Vinland (what would be Greenland and North America today). However, the series decided to give an alternative story, as fans of fiction will well know.

She, a slave turned into the wife of the fearsome Ivar, ended up leaving us with a fatal image in the last episode of the fifth season of 'Vikings'. It was supposedly the love of his life, but the villain who wants to face Björn again this season killed her "for betraying him".