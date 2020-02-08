Entertainment

Vikings Can Have Movie With Alexander Ludwig

February 8, 2020
Lisa Durant
In History the history of ‘Vikings’ has already reached the end of its first part of the sixth season. Without doing spoilers, we are just going to warn that there is a turn that has left fans shaking. But we'll talk about it. For now we will focus on an interesting comment that one of the protagonists of fiction, Alexander Ludwig, He has left us.

At this point any follower of the last season of ‘Vikings’ will know that, of those who arrived in the first season, only the current king of Kattegat, Ragnar's son, Björn. However, we may see them all together again. Where? In a movie.

Ludwig, in an interview in TVGuide, he commented that when the series ends he would like to play his character again: "And you know, never say never. Who knows? It may not be the end of my time with Bjorn"." Netflix will develop a spin-off in series form, and I know that there have been conversations about possible films. I think there is much more story to tell in this series if it's done right. There are many more incredible stories about the Viking culture, so who knows? "Ludwig has advanced.

Also the actress who plays (ba) Lagertha, Katheryn WinnickHe said earlier that he would not like to disconnect from the project, although she was referring to the new spin-off that the chain is preparing. Well, it is possible that both meet again not in this spin-off that will be a prequel to everything, and therefore, neither was born, but in a hypothetical future film. I hope it's true.

