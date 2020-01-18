Share it:

In the next episode of Vikings , 'Death and the Serpent', the sixth of the sixth season, which will air on January 21 in Spain via TNT we will witness what has been the toughest recording scene ever, according to one of its protagonists. He tells it himself.

Without spoiling what is to come, in 'Death and the Serpent' we will see a great melee fight between Lagertha (Katheryn Winnick) and White hair (Kieran O'Reilly). According to O'Reilly, this scene has been one of the most "physically demanding" moments of his career. "I remember it was very cold and, if you look closely, you can see all the mud that was there," Kieran confessed to Metro.co.uk.

History / Jonathan Hession

"It was all very muddy and very cold, and it was very complicated for us to shoot both. But we were both there ready to take one shot after another. I think we really wanted it, but we had to make an effort because it was a scene really demanding. "

The scene took several days to shoot, as the actors had to develop their work in extreme conditions, and Kieran also admitted that both he and his co-star Winnick they refused the help of their doubles. "It was a complicated scene that took us weeks to master. When you learn a very intense fighting scene like that, it's always physically demanding," said the actor.

History / Jonathan Hession

"We had a team of specialists with us performing all the movements, in the script explained that it was a great fight, a bloodbath really tiring, but we both decided not to use the work of the specialists and that everything was 100 percent of us. We decided to do that so that exhaustion was real and transferred to the screen that we were so tired. "

Still, despite the long hours, cold and muddy conditions, and pure exhaustion, O'Reilly added that "he loved it and enjoyed"Rolling the scene, especially because his outfit helped him get into the character:" He looked great and scary, because that's all I thought a Viking should be. Walking around axes and looking like a beast is amazing. "