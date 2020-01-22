Entertainment

Vikings 6×06 Death And The Serpent Review Summary

January 21, 2020
Lisa Durant
Well, let's go in parts. Surely we all continue in shock after what happened. Before reading further, you should know that there are all kinds of spoilers about what happened in 'Death and the Serpent', the sixth episode of 'Vikings', aired in Spain via TNT / Sky on January 21. Keep reading at your own risk.

The best battle in the entire history of the series

It was clear that the attack was not over in the town of Lagertha, but the first thing we see in this episode is that the vote for the King of Norway continues. Although there is a new factor to consider: Harald starts receiving a few votes. But let's leave this part for later and return to what happened on the farm. It was clear that the attackers of the previous episode were going to return sooner or later. What we did not expect was to star in such an epic battle.

We see that the village has learned and prepared a better defense than last time. Now they have built some wooden walls creating a kind of labyrinth. The plan is more than effective. They manage to throw the bandits, but not before leaving us a memorable showdown between Lagertha (Katheryn Winnick) and White hair (Kieran O'Reilly).

It has been one of the best fight scenes which has offered the entire series, and apparently, also the toughest. Injured both and really tired, it is in the end the indefatigable warrior who manages to strike the final blow, and that for a few seconds we think the opposite when seeing Lagertha completely unarmed. On his knees, resigned to his destiny, he gives a last surprise blow through the throat of White hair with the last splinter of his shield. Maltrecha flees the stage, but he doesn't know what the future holds.

Vikings sixth season

The History Channel

In the kingdom of Olaf

We return to the vote. The previous episode showed us the beginning of this idea orchestrated by Olaf (Steven Berkoff) to supposedly name Björn (Alexander Ludwig) the king of all. We have lacked time to confirm that it will not be so. All the kings and nobles of Norway are there. The vote is over and we verify that the king will be Harald.

"The town has rebelled," he explains in a loud voice and with some more Harald beers than his jailer, Olaf, has been. "I promised everyone what I wanted to hear." Thus we know how it has been done with the power that I longed for. Poor Björn, so confident he was left behind. As a point, if one goes to history it will be possible to verify that the first king of all Norway was called Harald, not Björn. And in the end, the series created by History Channel has been more or less respecting the real viking story. But we do not deviate.

Harald has taken the throne, with the help of 'Nose Chata', who has betrayed Björn in exchange for becoming King of Iceland, something he believes the new ruler can help him in return. He also asks what will happen to Björn, and is that he knows that the ungrateful bastard they went to rescue had planned eliminate Björn The same night of his coronation. Ketill finally reacts and decides that his betrayal does not end so badly. He decides to go and notify Björn and help him escape with the sword. Ragnar's son escapes, not Ketill, thanks to the arrival of a strange redhead, Erik (Will Red, the discoverer of Greenland?), With whom he manages to escape to a boat after another very exciting fight scene. We have Björn coming home with a new unknown ally of which we only know that he is an outlaw and with whom the king of Kattegat is in debt.

Oleg's wedding

We are missing the third protagonists of the story. Little have appeared in this episode, quite little. As a review, so far the plot created for Ivar (Alex Høgh Andersen) in Russian territory is being more than interesting, mostly thanks to the "friend" he has, the Russian Prince Oleg (Danila Kozlovsky), the most sadistic we have seen so far.

Those who used to be friends have ceased to be friends. Now Ivar is on the side of the young heir Igor (Oran Glynn O'Donovan), to whom he intends to return his natural right to the throne. The last episode showed some humanity by freeing Dir (Lenn Kudrjawizki) from the cell where his brother had put him like his dog. But the villain is ready. Something was already smelled when he brought the heads of the guards who guarded his brother for dinner in the last episode. Something we also saw in the last chapter was the appearance of a ghost: Freydis, the wife of Ivar, reappeared as a princess named Katya. Both characters have nothing to do, although the actress is the same. Freydis died at the hands of Ivar, what we don't know is if Oleg knows this and that's why he has decided to marry the twin. Because in this episode we see them getting married.

imageTNT

Moments later Ivar reveals to Oleg that his new wife is exactly the same as his beloved Freydis. The Russian tells him "he knows many things about him". And then there comes a little weird and most Machiavellian moment: Katya asks Oleg if she can take off her wedding dress because it's so hot. Oleg tells his wife to take it away, that Ivar won't mind. She raises the bet and asks Boning himself to help her take off her garment. And then the Russian prince decides to have sex with his wife at the same dinner table, throwing the plates on the floor and in front of Ivar's gaze, who writhes in his seat while saying he doesn't want to be there. But it's up to him to stay. Still the boss is Oleg.

The snake

And we come to the great final moment of the chapter. For some strange reason Lagertha decides that he has to return to Kattegat without waiting for his wounds to heal. You must tell Ubbe (Jordan Patrick Smith), Torvi (Georgia Hirst) and company what has happened. Alone, on horseback, hardly reaches the main town when it is night. He collapses and falls from his horse a few meters from the Great Hall. But it's hard, he gets to his feet, although he falls again. He decides to crawl to reach his destination. In the background a Viking woman sounds singing a most disturbing ballad.

Meanwhile we see Hvitserk (Marco Ilsø) suffering another of his hallucinations. He sees the tail of a snake and decides to leave the room sure that Ivar is about to appear. Following this animal, he does not realize that a Lagherta is dying. But he does not see his stepmother, but hallucination. And then stick the knife. He stabs her again and again while his vision clears until he can discern what he has done.

Lagertha tells him that was destined to be killed by one of Ragnar's sons. It was a prophecy and none could have done anything to change it. Hvitserk holds her on the ground in the rain while she leaves. Then he escapes too.

imageTNT


In the next episode …

That Lagertha is gone forever is something it will take us to digest. What is clear is that none expected an end like this. Michael Hirst It has marked one of the best episodes in the history of 'Vikings', whether we like it or not the end that one of the great protagonists has had. Hirst has known how to combine the history of hallucinations from the beginning, although without giving us any clue that this madness would end up being responsible for Lagertha's death. Everything smelled of a glorious Viking death, in the midst of an epic fight, but it was the bad luck of fate that put the final dagger on the great fighter. Bravo.

On the other hand, without Lagertha. What awaits us in the rest of the season? There are still a few episodes until the end, and given the level now our expectations are in the clouds. At the moment we can leave you the promo of the next episode, the seventh, entitled "The Ice Maiden", which already warns: Ivar has arrived with his new army in Kattegat, where Björn awaits. The battle is served when there are only 3 episodes left for the stop of midseason. In addition, we will have the burial of the great Lagertha, where it is supposed that Hvitserk also falls …

