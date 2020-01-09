After the Christmas break TNT (via Sky) has returned to broadcast a new episode of the sixth and final season of 'Vikings'. We are going through the fourth episode young and the thing is getting warm. But what exactly happened in 'All the Prisoners'? We leave you below a summary of the episode 6×04.
The previous episode, 'Ghosts, Gods and Running Dogs' left us a final moment of the most unfortunate: Björn and his team fell under the networks of Olaf, whose plan to capture the King ended up going as planned. What else happened? If you want to refresh the chapter HERE you have it in complete analysis.
Now, let's go to the topic. This is what happened in the fourth episode, something slow but more than interesting to understand where each of the characters are heading … That is why we have divided the summary by characters and not by the strict order of the chapter. Something clearer.
What happened in 'All the Prisoners'?
This fourth episode starts with an image that we had already seen in the previous chapter: Ivar visiting the prince Igor to play and chat with him. Both get along better and better, making jokes, speaking at times in Russian and in Nordic, and even sincerity. Ivar comes to ask Ivar if he is aware of who he is and of his power, trusting him something that his new Russian friend will not like: he tells the boy that his uncle has betrayed him, that in reality "everything is his " and that Oleg He is not the leader, but he, the heir, insisting that he not be forgotten.
Olaf's trap
The next scene jumps to Björn Y Flatnose chatting in their tents. They are among the few who have managed to escape the fire trap Olaf had prepared for them. But they know they are besieged. Then comes a messenger who tells the King of Kattegat qThat Olaf won't attack if he meets him. Björn ending up accessing with one condition: see with his eyes that the king Harald, the prisoner they came to help without knowing that everything was a trap, still alive. "Let the Valhalla wait."
Here we go. The meeting arrives. A chained Harald stands on his knees next to Björn. Opposite, adorned with a good fur coat, Olaf is very happy. "We are spirits that one day we disappear," says the tax king, to which Harald replies that why he does not leave the kingdom since so little does the real world care. But it is greed and being able to see the two converted in their prisoners What really amuses Olaf. Because Harald will remain in his cell and Björn besieged by his army (although they will receive food, as the satyr king tells him laughing).
At a later time the king calls again Björn Y Harald. The Gods have been revealed to him says: "It is time to give up the old traditions and anoint a King from all over Norway to unite all peoples." To his surprise, he tells him that Björn is the best option and that Olaf himself will yield all his kingdoms to this "Savior". Do we have a trap lurking again? Everything points to yes. But Björn seems new and in a later scene tells him that he accepts. Björn wants to be that new King. He communicates it to Olaf, who already foresaw it and tells them that he has summoned the other kings for the election.
What are you up too? This meeting is not going to be peaceful, but we will have to wait for the next episode to know.
A Hvitserk in decline
Meanwhile, Ubbe visits the poor Hvitserk, which goes further than bale. He tells him that he will give him responsibilities leading a delegation that goes to the East to trade for the Silk Road. The idea loves the poor brother obsessed with revenge against Ivar and lately sees only ghosts. Crying, he hugs him and tells his brother that he will not disappoint him. We will see.
And so it is. As the following scene shows, the poor Hvitserk The monkey does not wear well. Locked to overcome their addictions, his condition is not the best. Trembling, unable to speak, ill, Ubbe decides to take away the position he had given him and tells his men to choose another leader and march to the Silk Road without Hvistserk. It is of little use if they try to intercede for him and that Hvitserk himself cries asking him to let him go. But Ubbe believes that "he has betrayed him a second time," telling him that it is late and that he leaves, that he does not want to see him anymore. Stunned and in a state of paranoia, Hvitserk is still tormented by the Ivar threat: His voice echoes in his head and his image appears in the form of hallucination. "I know your destiny," says an imaginary Ivar to Hvitserk, who, unfortunately, is more than lost.
And we jump to an Ivar, really, but before mentioning a detail: Björn keeps thinking about Floki, who is heading unknown after seeing how the colony in Iceland was being a disaster. It is not believed that he has simply left, and insists Flatnose Let him reveal the truth. He says he doesn't know anything. But something hides. Björn knows that he accuses him of killing him, and we know it.
As we commented at the beginning of this summary, Ivar and Igor every time make better crumbs. Björn's stepbrother begins to feel empathy for the young heir, Or maybe he's just betting on a new winning horse, who knows. But it seems that there are no hidden interests, this time there are sweetie.
And love from both of us. Igor he begins to see in Ivar a kind of older brother, and therefore he does not doubt in go to his bed and ask if it is true that he, Igor, is the owner of "all the earth and the sky." Yes, everything belongs to him again the Boneless, then go to talk with Oleg, who awaits you with good news: the fleet to take Scandinavia is ready. 'Will I be your puppet?' an increasingly suspicious Ivar asks him with this ally, who, letting himself be carried away by one of those outbursts of his, warns him that if he betrays him he will end up inside his wife's grave to later hug him and decides that he loves him and that he truly believes which is a God, who descends from Odin. Another that does not go very well in the head.
Everything indicates that Ivar has tired of his new 'ally'. If he already gets along with the true heir, one last scene confirms this: we see the young Viking feeding Oleg's brother, Prince Dir, and talking to him about overthrowing Oleg
Lagertha: back to the 'trade'
The burial of his sword has not lasted long. Lagertha He has to be alert and prepared again for a possible attack on his new place of residence: the farm where he lived in the first season. In this last round of episodes the squire has returned to that place seeking peace and tranquility, but the women of the surroundings know who she is, and therefore they have come to their aid as they are stealing. This new episode confirms what we all expected: Lagertha has become the leader again What it used to be It brings together women from their territory, reminding them that they can fight and defend themselves perfectly, as some of them have been squires. It also organizes the rest of the group, appointing the watchful children, the animal-care girls and the old guardians of the barns. "There is not much time" warns the queen, who asks them to collect branches to go making arrows and bows.
Despite its encouraging speech, the people of the village do not have very high morale. There is fear in the air, although not at all. Lagertha's grandchildren, Hali and Asa, are not afraid to die, as they say to their abu. And as expected in the territories of Lagertha, the skorgarmors they attack again: the children warn of their arrival and everyone is ready to defend themselves. Unfortunately they are used to war and better armed. And a hard blow comes: Hali, who had hidden, is struck down with a sword blow just at the moment when the soldiers decide to stop the confrontation and leave. He dies in the arms of a disconsolate Lagertha.
However, she is strong. At the funeral of the fallen he urges the people to continue fighting, to stay in their land and defend their dead and their own. "We will stay here even if we have to die for them," he says. What he doesn't know is that Gunhild has had a vision of tragedy and a Torvi worried He wants to go see if all is well in the village of Lagerhta. ButUbbe is selfish and tells him that he needs him by his side, sending Gunhild instead to check that everything has been just a dream.
What will happen in the next chapter?
In short, the precipice It is close to everyone as this chapter has presented in broad strokes. All the protagonists are at their own crossroads and, somehow, prisoners, either physically or psychologically
The next episode, which will air next Tuesday on TNT, is titled 'The Key' and as the synopsis progresses, attention will be concentrated by that "meeting" orchestrated by Olaf: "The Kings and jarls Nordics arrive in Harald territory for the election of the king of all Norway. While King Olaf is confident with the result, it is likely that the election does not unfold as easily as you expect".
In addition, more questions remain open: What will Torvi do when he knows that the little one has died? Are we going to know something about Floki at once? Ivar what is your plan?
