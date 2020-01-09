Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

After the Christmas break TNT (via Sky) has returned to broadcast a new episode of the sixth and final season of 'Vikings'. We are going through the fourth episode young and the thing is getting warm. But what exactly happened in 'All the Prisoners'? We leave you below a summary of the episode 6×04.

The previous episode, 'Ghosts, Gods and Running Dogs' left us a final moment of the most unfortunate: Björn and his team fell under the networks of Olaf, whose plan to capture the King ended up going as planned. What else happened? If you want to refresh the chapter HERE you have it in complete analysis.

Now, let's go to the topic. This is what happened in the fourth episode, something slow but more than interesting to understand where each of the characters are heading … That is why we have divided the summary by characters and not by the strict order of the chapter. Something clearer.

What happened in 'All the Prisoners'?

This fourth episode starts with an image that we had already seen in the previous chapter: Ivar visiting the prince Igor to play and chat with him. Both get along better and better, making jokes, speaking at times in Russian and in Nordic, and even sincerity. Ivar comes to ask Ivar if he is aware of who he is and of his power, trusting him something that his new Russian friend will not like: he tells the boy that his uncle has betrayed him, that in reality "everything is his " and that Oleg He is not the leader, but he, the heir, insisting that he not be forgotten.

Olaf's trap

The next scene jumps to Björn Y Flatnose chatting in their tents. They are among the few who have managed to escape the fire trap Olaf had prepared for them. But they know they are besieged. Then comes a messenger who tells the King of Kattegat qThat Olaf won't attack if he meets him. Björn ending up accessing with one condition: see with his eyes that the king Harald, the prisoner they came to help without knowing that everything was a trap, still alive. "Let the Valhalla wait."

Here we go. The meeting arrives. A chained Harald stands on his knees next to Björn. Opposite, adorned with a good fur coat, Olaf is very happy. "We are spirits that one day we disappear," says the tax king, to which Harald replies that why he does not leave the kingdom since so little does the real world care. But it is greed and being able to see the two converted in their prisoners What really amuses Olaf. Because Harald will remain in his cell and Björn besieged by his army (although they will receive food, as the satyr king tells him laughing).

At a later time the king calls again Björn Y Harald. The Gods have been revealed to him says: "It is time to give up the old traditions and anoint a King from all over Norway to unite all peoples." To his surprise, he tells him that Björn is the best option and that Olaf himself will yield all his kingdoms to this "Savior". Do we have a trap lurking again? Everything points to yes. But Björn seems new and in a later scene tells him that he accepts. Björn wants to be that new King. He communicates it to Olaf, who already foresaw it and tells them that he has summoned the other kings for the election.

What are you up too? This meeting is not going to be peaceful, but we will have to wait for the next episode to know.