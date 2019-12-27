Vikings 6 Punctuation Rotten Tomatoes 100

Entertainment

In case there was still any doubt and the three episodes issued in Spain via TNT (and Sky) of the sixth season of 'Vikings' have not been enough to know that this final chapter has everything to be perfect, critics of Rotten Tomatoes have given their final opinion: The current season has 100%.


Among the comments left by critics of this website, it is worth highlighting that this season has returned to the path of the first deliveries, for the fifth season had declined. They also recognize that emotion and battles are better than everto and that surely the spectators will not be separated from the television for a single moment.

It was the year 2013 when History Channel He presented a series entitled 'Vikings'. As its name indicated, the protas were those northerners who conquered Northern Europe with their ships between the 18th and 10th centuries. Specifically, fiction, based on real subjects, focused on Ragnar Lodbrok, one of the most legendary kings of this empire. His meddling for Europe and the internal struggles of the Vikings were gradually conquering an increasingly superior audience, consecrating this fiction as one of the best creations of the channel. Now we have reached the sixth season, which, unfortunately, will put an end to the family created by Ragnar forever, where his two sons, Ivar and Björn still have a pending battle. And what is best of all, they have introduced a villain worthy of history: Russian prince Oleg.

All of them are forming a chess board that leads us inexorably to the final battle with that mastery that conquered the audience in its beginnings. Do you want to finish? It's sad, yes, but calm, once I finish 'Vikings' the story won't close at all, because History Channel is already running a spin-off.

