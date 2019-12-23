Vigor: the free to play available only on Xbox receives the first season pass

Share it:

Continue to receive support from Vigor developers, the survival of the DayZ authors available for free this summer exclusively on Xbox One.

One of Vigor's latest updates has indeed introduced Season 1, entitled survivalist, thanks to which the development team aims to fix one of the most criticized aspects of the game, namely the progression system. Thanks to the new Season Pass players will be able to get many rewards, among which we find projects for weapons, emotes, costumes and useful tools in combat. Each action performed in the game will also give players experience points useful for advancing the pass and getting more rewards.

Obviously, a Christmas touch could not be missing even in the world of Vigor and, for this reason, it is now possible to come across some areas rich in Christmas decorations and gift packages containing objects useful for survival.

We remind you that Vigor is available for download completely free exclusively on Xbox One and Xbox One X, console on which it enjoys some optimizations such as support for 4K resolution. You can also start the download directly from your console or remotely through the official Microsoft Store website.