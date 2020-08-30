Vigor also arrives on PS5 and PlayStation 4 in 2020; soon free-to-play on Switch

Share it:

Bohemia Interactive, Czech development studio particularly known for Arma and DayZ, has announced that it will release the free-to-play shooter Vigor on PlayStation 4 next November 25 and on PlayStation 5 during this year’s holiday season.

In addition, the version for Nintendo Switch, accessible since last July only by purchasing the Founder’s Pack at a price of 19.99 euros, it will become free-to-play starting September 23rd. For the sake of completeness, we point out that Vigor is also playable for free on Xbox One, the first platform on which it was published in August 2019.

For the uninitiated, Vigor is a video game free to play looter shooter set in postwar Norway. In the world imagined by the developers of Bohemia Interactive, Europe was devastated by a nuclear war and the Scandinavian country became the ultimate battleground. The game is configured as a survival multiplayer strongly focused on loot and shelter management, to be expanded with all the materials collected during the games. The concept is quite interesting, but the same cannot be said of the execution, given that the production has a lot of smudges. You will know more by reading our Vigor review.