Vigilante My Hero Academia: who and what is Number Six really?

Set before the events recounted in Kohei Horikoshi’s main series, the spin-off Vigilante My Hero Academia Illegals in addition to exploring the past of some characters already seen, such as Endeavor, he introduced us to the Vigilants and to new Villains, including the mysterious Number Six, the main antagonist.

In the last few chapters we have seen how powerful Number Six actually is, which did not hesitate to hide some very particular aspects. If his name had already intrigued the readers, the fact that he can use a power that once belonged to All For One has done nothing but fuel numerous theories that seem to have found confirmation in the latest published tables.

After suffering a devastating attack from the young Endeavor to say the least, Number Six directly faces Koichi, The Crawler, and although his body is still covered with burns and flames, the villain does not care in the least. As he himself explains, his body is able to resist and absorb that damage, going so far as to say that it is the result of an artificial project, a clear reference to Nomu, genetically modified people.

It appears that The Crawler’s arrival on the scene thwarted his evil plans, and that all the actions he did were a way to escape the lies that characterize his past. Recall that in chapter 84 there was a tribute to Batman, and Koichi has again exceeded his limits.