Entertainment

Vigilante My Hero Academia: who and what is Number Six really?

September 5, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Set before the events recounted in Kohei Horikoshi’s main series, the spin-off Vigilante My Hero Academia Illegals in addition to exploring the past of some characters already seen, such as Endeavor, he introduced us to the Vigilants and to new Villains, including the mysterious Number Six, the main antagonist.

In the last few chapters we have seen how powerful Number Six actually is, which did not hesitate to hide some very particular aspects. If his name had already intrigued the readers, the fact that he can use a power that once belonged to All For One has done nothing but fuel numerous theories that seem to have found confirmation in the latest published tables.

After suffering a devastating attack from the young Endeavor to say the least, Number Six directly faces Koichi, The Crawler, and although his body is still covered with burns and flames, the villain does not care in the least. As he himself explains, his body is able to resist and absorb that damage, going so far as to say that it is the result of an artificial project, a clear reference to Nomu, genetically modified people.

READ:  Ben Affleck, his Batman is back on trend thanks to Zack Snyder

It appears that The Crawler’s arrival on the scene thwarted his evil plans, and that all the actions he did were a way to escape the lies that characterize his past. Recall that in chapter 84 there was a tribute to Batman, and Koichi has again exceeded his limits.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.