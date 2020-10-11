Vigilante My Hero Academia, the mysterious past of a young Mirko

Lo spin-off di My Hero Academia, Vigilante – My Hero Academia Illegals, has allowed fans of Kohei Horikoshi’s work to learn about the past of numerous Pro Heroes. The new chapter of Vigilante explores the past of a very young Mirko.

The events of Vigilante – My Hero Academia Illegals take hold several years before the original work, giving fans a way to know the past of numerous protagonists, such as Midnight or Endeavor. This time, the past events of Mirko, the heroine we met with the nickname of Rabbit Hero, stand out. But if it is true that the heroes of the original work have arrived in the spin-off, it is also true that the Vigilanti are a figure never explored in My Hero Academia.

Vigilante chapter 87 – My Hero Academia Illegals is exploring Knuckleduster’s past before he became a vigilante. Known by the pro hero name O’Clock, the Pro Heroes has entered a ring for fight against Rappa, member of the Shie Hassaikai who clashed with Fat Gum during the narrative arc dedicated to Overhaul of My Hero Academia.

Attracted by the smell of blood and excited that there is a fight nearby, as the chapter comes to an end in the fight a young Mirko intervenes. The rabbit heroine is one of the strongest Pro Heroes in My Hero Academia, so much so that she is in the Top 10 Heroes ranking. But this new disturbing side of it is totally new; what should we expect from your speech? Meanwhile, chapter 86 of Vigilante – My Hero Academia Illegals pays homage to Char from Gundam.