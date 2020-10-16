Vigilante My Hero Academia: the adolescence of a thin Fat Gum

The plot of Vigilante – My Hero Academia Illegals is divided between the events of Crawler and the past of the protagonists of the work written by Kohei Horikoshi. In the new chapter of the spin-off the adolescence of the Pro Hero Fat Gum is shown.

In My Hero Academia, Fat Gum made his debut during the Overhaul story arc. During that saga, Fat Gum acted as a mentor to Kirisihima, aka Red Riot, helping him overcome his fears by facing the thug Rappa. In just a few chapters, the Pro Hero has earned a place among the best characters of the opera; but what is its real story?

Chapter 87 of Vigilante – My Hero Academia Illegals takes us to explore the past of two of the strongest heroes, Mirko and Fat Gum. The latter in particular, is very different from how we met him in My Hero Academia. Fat Gum is not yet sporting its giant round appearance, but instead is presented as an ordinary teenager intent on helping citizens. However, his passion for food is also highlighted in the pages of the spin-off.

In Vigilante – My Hero Academia Illegals Fat Gum is engaged in the investigation of a shady organization known as “Underground Maquerade”. The underground combat club is pumping fighters with a mysterious drug capable of increasing combat performance. Shockingly, Rappa, a subordinate of Overhaul who clashed with Fat Gum and Kirishima, also returns. Had the two met already in adolescence? Waiting to find out, let’s look at this tribute to Gundam present in Vigilante – My Hero Academia Illegals.