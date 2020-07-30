Entertainment

Vigilante My Hero Academia: Number 6 becomes Nightwing in a cute Easter

July 30, 2020
Maria Rivera
The last chapters of the spin-off series Vigilante My Hero Academia Illegals they led us to one of the most important battles seen so far, while Koichi tried in every way to save Kazuho and to move her away from her "evil side", and also showed us the meeting between Koichi and the main villain of the series, Number Six.

In such a moment, the direct comparison with the protagonist and the antagonist, the last thing we expected was to see Koichi protagonist of a small Easter Egg concerning one of the most famous characters of the Batman universe, Nightwing.

Chapter 81, in fact, in addition to revealing that the strange effects that Kazuho's Quirk is having on his body have been caused by Number Six, to manipulate it and gain more and more importance in the world of Heroes, also shows us the new villain costume.

As you can see for yourself in the image shown at the bottom of the news, the new suit worn by Number Six is ​​practically a reference to the costume of the famous Nightwing, alter ego of Dick Grayson, one of the fundamental characters in the Dark Knight's plots. It is not the first time that they have seen each other in the spin-off of My Hero Academia references to the world of American comics, as happened in chapter 82.

Recall that Pop Step is currently in a critical condition, and a fan has imagined what Koichi would be like in the anime.

