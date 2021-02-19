Vigilante My Hero Academia is nearing the conclusion, revealed the future of The Crawler?

Vigilante: My Hero Academia Illegals is slowly drawing to a close, and Chapter 95 has hinted at what the fate of the protagonist, Koichi Haimawari aka The Crawler, could be. The vigilante has been fighting illegally for a long time, but right now his future doesn’t look the brightest.

Throughout his adventure The Crawler has always operated outside the law, fighting criminals with orthodox methods and without a Pro Hero license. In the last chapter, however, it is revealed that the police have decided to take serious measures, issuing an arrest warrant to end the actions of Naruhata vigilantes. In the last pages of the chapter, the officer Sansa Tamakawa discusses with Detective Tsukauchi, and together the two agree on what to do, declaring that “the vigilantes can be considered a solution only if the institutions fail”. The Crawler has thus become a full-fledged wanted.

Koichi for his part is still shaken by what happened to Pop-Step, always forced into a hospital bed due to the Queen Bee attack. In the main series, the protagonist never appeared, therefore his hero career may actually end before the spin-off ends, with or without the intervention of the police.

We remind you that Vigilante: My Hero Academia Illegals is a prequel to the main series, which is why some characters, including Midnight and Eraserhead, show a very different personality. In Italy the series is distributed by Star Comics, which to date has published the first 9 volumes.