Vigilante My Hero Academia: in the last chapter a tribute to Char from Gundam emerges

While the regular series of My Hero Academia is showing us some incredible and intense battles that will lead to important changes for the future of Deku and his companions, the last chapter of the prequel series Vigilante My Hero Academia Illegals brought us back to follow the adventures of the Vigilante known as Knuckelduster.

In chapter 86 of the series we have in fact seen a mission that marked the past dell’ex Pro Hero High-Speed Hero: O’Clock. Heading into a shady nightclub, where clandestine clashes are held to say the least brutal, we discover that the Hero not only participated in first person in these particular meetings, but also had a fair number of fans.

Among the many people present in the club and around the arena, many wearing masks, some attentive readers have noticed the presence of a character with a familiar design, especially for fans of the universe born with the Mobile Suit Gundam anime.

In the post that you find at the bottom of the page you can find part of one of the tables of the chapter, where you can see an individual very similar to Char Aznable, the Red Comet in the Italian adaptation, one of the most loved characters of the series dedicated to the Robottoni.

It is not the first time that nice tributes to famous characters of eastern and western culture appear on the pages of Vigilante My Hero Academia Illegals, just think of Batman’s Easter Egg in chapter 82, and the appearance of Cloud, Squall and Gidan in the chapter 69.