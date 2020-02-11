Vigilante: My Hero Academia Illegals, is there a death right at the end?

Share it:

The spin-off of the popular My Hero Academia, Vigilante: My Hero Academia Illegals, has entered its final narrative arc. This means that Koichi's career will end shortly for the readers, but there are still questions to be resolved and a final phase which, with the cliffhanger prepared by the author, puts everything into question.

The chapter 71 of Vigilante: My Hero Academia Illegals saw Pop Step trapped in a bad place. After being tricked by Number 6, she found herself in a room full of corpses and, of course, Koichi is unaware of it.

Since when Pop Step she found that Makoto feels something for Koichi, she also tried to understand what she feels for the boy. Because of this he avoided the gaze of the protagonist of Vigilante: My Hero Academia Illegals, avoiding him several times and therefore concentrating on his musical career, meeting a mysterious manager.

The manager turns out to be Number 6 in disguise, who obtains Pop Step's trust and takes her to his secret hiding place, locking her in the dark room full of corpses. Nobody knows of his presence there and obviously the fact that Number 6 can use it at will is not a good sign. Will Koichi save her or will we have to resign ourselves and see another death in Vigilante's manga: My Hero Academia Illegals?