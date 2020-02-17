Entertainment

Vigilante: My Hero Academia Illegals is presented with volume 9: the cover has been published

February 17, 2020
Maria Rivera
Oboro Shirakumo was a character from Shota Aizawa's past, whom everyone knows as the current Eraserhead and Yuei professor. In a flashback presented in Vigilant: My Hero Academia Illegals we were able to get to know him with all his ambitions, character, power and various skills with which he was gifted.

Together with Present Mic and Eraserhead he formed a trio that aspired to create his own agency, but fate did not play in his favor. In Vigilante: My Hero Academia Illegals volume nine we will find out what was the bad fate that was prepared for Shirakumo and the cover of the tankobon was dedicated to him.

Betten Court, designer of Vigilante: My Hero Academia Illegals, has put Shota Aizawa in the foreground. Injured, bleeding and desperate, he screams for what his friend Shirakumo had to suffer, visible in profile behind the boy. In the image you can see below, Oboro is designed with blue hues, with very light hair and aviator headdress, while the red stick that makes him look like Son Goku creates a sharp contrast with the rest of the coloring.

Oboro Shirakumo has also been mentioned several times in the main series of My Hero Academia, especially in the most recent chapters.

