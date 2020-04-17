Vigilante My Hero Academia Illegals, fans are clamoring for an anime adaptation

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

That of My Hero Academia is a franchise under the leadership of Kōhei Horikoshi he quickly managed to become one of the most popular manga in recent years, ending up being accompanied by several other parallel works, including films, animated series, plays and much more.

In short, the large audience that follows with interest the events narrated in My Hero Academia has always had something to enjoy, a series of themed products including a spin-off manga series that has quickly become extremely popular among fans, namely Vigilante – My Hero Academia Illegals.

The work sees as protagonists a group completely different from the one known in My Hero Academia – although there has been no lack of appreciated appearances – which has decided to embark on the war against crime without having obtained the necessary licenses to become superheroes. In conclusion, another great success that has been particularly popular during these last chapters, to the point that – as can be seen by clicking on the news source – the fans launched themselves into a real social campaign to push towards the realization of an animated adaptation of the work.

Of course, there is talk of pure dreams and hopes, but given the great success of the manga and considering that My Hero Academia would seem to be a brand far from ready to be put aside, it wouldn't be so strange to witness the announcement of an anime dedicated to Vigilante.

Before saying goodbye, we remind you that in recent weeks the fans of Vigilante My Hero Academia Illegals have gone mad because of the "feelings" that some characters have put on display. Furthermore, a beloved character in Vigilante My Hero Academia Illegals has recently made much talk about the possible return.