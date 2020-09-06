Entertainment

Vigilante My Hero Academia: How a Midnight Lie Saved The Crawler

September 6, 2020
While in the main series of My Hero Academia the clash between Heroes and Villains is developing more and more, in the narrative arc of the War of the Liberation of the Paranormal, the spin-off Vigilante My Hero Academia Illegals is nearing its epic conclusion.

In the last chapter of the series we saw Midnight shamelessly lie to the then Pro Hero number one, Enji Todoroki, aka Endeavor. After the terrible clash with the main antagonist, Number Six, the young Pop Step found herself not only under the control of the Quirk Queen Bee, but also under the influence of the drug contained in the bullet fired by the villain.

As The Crawler lashes out at Number Six, Midnight uses his power to put Pop Step to sleep and momentarily stop the onslaught of bees inside the girl’s body. Koichi, however, must suddenly find shelter, as Endeavor will enter the scene in a few minutes, with a very powerful attack.

Midnight, not knowing exactly how to cover the Vigilante, tells Endeavor that The Crawler managed to escape shortly before. A lie, however, that was enough to save Koichi, even if the final confrontation is getting closer and closer.

Recall that chapter 283 of My Hero Academia has been published, and we leave you to the announcement of a new anime for My Hero Academia.

