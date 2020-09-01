Vigilante My Hero Academia: Chapter 84 surprises fans with a brutal homage to Batman

Share it:

Vigilante: My Hero Academia Illegals, the spin-off of the work of Kohei Horikoshi, is now about to publish its tenth Volume and has managed to build an extremely large fanbase over the years. Recently, the work has returned to everyone’s lips due to an unexpected but unequivocal one quote to a famous Batman villain.

We are clearly talking about Number 6, one of the main antagonists of the series. The villain dreamed of becoming a hero loved and revered by all and, after having obtained from All for One a Quirk extremely similar to that used by the famous DC superhero Flash, tried to take The Crawler and Pop Step out of the game.

Unfortunately, the villain had not taken into consideration the possible intervention of Endeavor, which ended up seriously wounding him in the face after throwing one of his most powerful attacks, the Raging Assault Hell Minefield. In addition to having the power of the Flash and a costume virtually identical to that of Nightwing, therefore, the villain it now also has a Harvey Dent / Two-Face appearance, with whom he also shares the great ideals and the ruinous fall. Below you can take a look at the antagonist’s face.

What do you think of it? Are you reading Vigilante: My Hero Academia Illegals? Let us know with a comment!